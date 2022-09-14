Behind ZF’s new automated AI-based freight platforms

The digital freight market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% from 2020 to 2026, according to market researchers Mordor Intelligence (MI). Digitalisation is one of the key drivers of the digital freight sector, with companies such as Uber Freight and uShip developing new platforms to further improve the logistics industry—covering areas such as increasing visibility of supply chains and its corresponding prices,

In a 2018 report from Transport Intelligence, Total Logistics predicted that “some innovations will have an impact on just part of the logistics process, for example, improving efficiency within a warehouse. Others have the potential to be far more systemic.” One company leading the way in connectivity and digitalisation is ZF, which has introduced new software systems to help with operational efficiency and intelligence.

The future of mobility is electric

“It is clear to ZF that the future of mobility is electric; therefore, e-mobility, software-defined vehicles and automation will change vehicle architecture,” says Wolf-Henning Scheider, ZF’s Chief Executive.