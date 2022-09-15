What is the ROI of fleet telematics?

Telematics services have been growing rapidly over the years, helping commercial fleets with everything from route planning and vehicle diagnostics to regulatory compliance and business transparency. The pressure is on to deliver ever more functionality and in real-time.

Some of the more popular forms of freight business digitisation include load-matching apps, electronic logging devices, paperless bills of lading, blockchain for documentation, and visibility into fleet health and location. The potential benefits are significant: load matching could theoretically slash empty miles, while fleet management insights would allow operators to track parameters that affect vehicle performance through constant updates, yielding increased efficiency, productivity and safety.

The ultimate outcome of all these individual activities, suggests Doug Haebig, Senior Product Manager at Teletrac Navman, is a connected freight ecosystem. “Visibility is the critical attribute of this connected ecosystem, and it allows multiple stakeholders to apply technology and processes to manage disruptions proactively and improve efficiency and outcomes.”