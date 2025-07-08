Japan new vehicle registrations up 10% in H1 2025

Data released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association indicates significant growth in the first half of 2025 versus 2024. By Will Girling

Total new vehicle registrations in Japan increased 10.2% year-on-year in H1 2025, according to Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) data. Toyota continues to lead all vehicle segments, but while continued dominance in passenger vehicles looks assured, its subsidiary Daihatsu is catching up in truck and bus following a stronger start to the year.

