War and the automotive industry

This Automotive World report explores how the Ukraine-Russia war is prompting automakers to re-examine supply chains at a time of shortages and price rises

Special report: War and the automotive industry

While trade sanctions have had a deleterious effect on Russia’s automotive industry, the geopolitical fallout from its war with Ukraine is having a global impact. From raw material shortages and price rises to reduced component manufacturing capacity, these difficulties couldn’t have come at a worse time: the acceleration of electrification in key markets. Old supply chain relationships are no longer sufficient during this period of high market uncertainly. New approaches to legislation and sourcing are urgently required.

In this report:

Special report: War and the automotive industry’ presents insight from:

  • BSI
  • Element 2
  • Foley & Lardner
  • Fujikura Automotive Europe SA
  • Global Policy Group
  • JMJ Phillip
  • Panasonic Energy
  • Scarab Rising
  • Seraph
  • Sila

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here