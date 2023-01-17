While trade sanctions have had a deleterious effect on Russia’s automotive industry, the geopolitical fallout from its war with Ukraine is having a global impact. From raw material shortages and price rises to reduced component manufacturing capacity, these difficulties couldn’t have come at a worse time: the acceleration of electrification in key markets. Old supply chain relationships are no longer sufficient during this period of high market uncertainly. New approaches to legislation and sourcing are urgently required.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- War in Ukraine shapes policy debate in Washington
- OEMs adjust strategies as Russia-Ukraine war continues
- High fuel prices are accelerating the hydrogen economy
- Made in Ukraine: wire harness production continues in the west
- Resolution to Ukraine war won’t end battery metal shortages
- Russia-Ukraine’s impact on the looming automotive recession
‘Special report: War and the automotive industry’ presents insight from:
- BSI
- Element 2
- Foley & Lardner
- Fujikura Automotive Europe SA
- Global Policy Group
- JMJ Phillip
- Panasonic Energy
- Scarab Rising
- Seraph
- Sila
