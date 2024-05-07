Tata Motors celebrates 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from its Lucknow facility

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is a significant hub for production of commercial vehicles, including green mobility solutions

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced a significant milestone of its 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from its state-of-the-art Lucknow facility. The celebration included a flag-off ceremony in the presence of Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and senior delegates from Tata Motors, at the facility.

Spread across 600 acres, the Lucknow facility stands as a testament to Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, with it being recognized as a water-positive plant by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The facility houses a 6MW solar power plant, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. The facility augments ultra-modern vehicle manufacturing stations such as robotic paint booth and body-in-white shop featuring robotic spot welding, amongst other highlights. Since its inception in 1992, the facility has rolled out cargo and passenger commercial vehicles including light, intermediate, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as electric and fuel cell electric buses.

Speaking at the 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility, Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “I commend Tata Motors for reaching this significant milestone. This achievement underscores Tata Motors’ pivotal role in providing advanced, safer, and greener mobility solutions to address both present and future requirements. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to women’s empowerment, exemplified by over 22% women representation among new hires this year, marks a significant step forward for women in the manufacturing sector.”

Reflecting on this achievement, Mr. Vishal Badshah, Vice President and Head – Operations, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, remarked, “The rollout of our 9,00,000th vehicle from the Lucknow facility is a momentous occasion for Tata Motors. This facility has been pivotal in the manufacturing of our advanced electric buses, and has successfully delivered over 1200 units, which have cumulatively clocked lakhs of kilometres across the country. Uttar Pradesh has been one of our key markets and the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s impetus on infrastructure development has been a key enabler in boosting the sales of commercial vehicles. With our focus on Industry 4.0 integration, this facility has been delivering safe, smart and green mobility solutions to our customers. We extend our gratitude to our customers, partners and all colleagues and as we celebrate this milestone.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Suguru, Plant Head – Lucknow, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, added, “The achievement of our 9,00,000th vehicle rollout from the Lucknow facility is a testament of our commitment to excellence and innovation. Through the integration of cutting-edge technologies, we have optimised our operations, streamlined workflows, and elevated our standards of production to deliver superior vehicles that exceed customer expectations.”

Tata Motors is setting a benchmark in gender inclusivity and women empowerment at its Lucknow facility. Presently, women constitute one-third of the technical workforce, actively participating in all operational shifts and demonstrating a wide array of skills across the production of diverse products, including trucks and buses. The company is deeply invested in the comprehensive development of its women employees, providing them with hands-on industry experience through specialized training and workshops designed to boost their skills. With women representing more than 22% of the new recruits this year, Tata Motors stands as a proud proponent of women’s advancement in the manufacturing industry.

