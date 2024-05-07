Lamborghini Day UK 2024 heralds UK debut of Urus SE, the new PHEV Super SUV

Owners and their cars gather in Hampshire on Saturday 4 May to celebrate Lamborghini life

Over 200 Lamborghini owners and their cars were welcomed by board members and management of Automobili Lamborghini, in the second edition of Lamborghini Day UK, held this year at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Departing from eleven Lamborghini dealerships across the UK, the cars arrived in ‘Bull Runs’ at the Hampshire venue. The UK unveil of the Urus SE, the new PHEV version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, opened the day’s activities, presented by Lamborghini Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Federico Foschini together with Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr; Design Director Mitja Borkert; and Aftersales Director Alessandro Farmeschi.

“We are delighted to unveil the Urus SE in the UK, an important car for us in our move towards hybridization,” said Federico Foschini. “It made its international debut just last week at Beijing auto show, where more than a decade ago we showed the very first Urus concept. Creating a new segment, our Lamborghini Super SUV has, since its market introduction in 2018, become the best-selling model for Lamborghini: the Urus S and Performante versions are sold out until the end of production and the Urus SE already has an exceptional order bank. The UK is one of our most important markets, currently fourth in the world, and again saw record deliveries to customers in 2023 of over 800 cars: the Lamborghini owners joining us here today are testament to the brand’s strength and the passion for our marque.”

Lamborghini Day UK presents aspects of Lamborghini and its headquarters’ activities for owners, VIPs and media to explore in one day. Design workshops by the Lamborghini Centro Stile team demonstrated the creative and technical process behind car concepts, while an Ad Personam studio allowed clients to experiment with the vast options for personalising a new Lamborghini with virtually limitless choices of colour and trim.

An Ad Personam Lamborghini Revuelto on display, especially created for Lamborghini Day UK, demonstrates the boundless possibilities for personalisation. The exterior features a diagonal fading effect in the dual colours of red Rosso Bia and black Nero Granatus, creating an extraordinary and dynamic presence for the Revuelto on the road. External carbon trim on the lower part of the car is complemented by a shiny carbon roof, matt black tailpipes and black CCB callipers. A complementary interior in Nero Ade leather and contrasting Rosso Alala inverted stitching is paired with matt black carbon trim, finished with red embroidery of the Lamborghini logo on headrests and a Revuelto graphic on the rear wall.

Another Lamborghini Revuelto in a Virtual Reality area allowed guests to see ‘inside’ the car’s hybrid technologies, providing an experiential insight to the unique powertrain architecture of the first V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) presented in 2023, with its all-new aspirated engine combined with three electric motors delivering a total of 1015 CV.

Lamborghini Polo Storico, the department responsible for restoration, archives, certification and original spare parts presented a Diablo SV and, in celebration of the Countach’s 50th anniversary this year, an example of the first LP 400 production model. This iconic car was joined by an LP 500 S and a Countach LPI 800-4: one of just 112 limited-edition hybrid super sports cars produced this decade and celebrating the concept of the iconic Lamborghini Countach presented at Geneva motor show more than 50 years ago.

As Lamborghini prepares to welcome its successor to the Lamborghini Huracán later this year, a display of its V10 aspirated models celebrated both Huracán and its forerunner the Gallardo. Joining them was the lightweight V10 Sesto Elemento concept shown at Paris motor show 2010, with its extensive carbon fibre-built chassis weighing in at less than 1000 kg and delivering a 0-100km/h (0-62 mph) of just 2.5 seconds.

Together with an exhibition underlining Lamborghini’s commitment to its sustainability ethos and CO2 neutrality that it has held since 2015, an interactive area was dedicated to Lamborghini Cartiera, a partnership with a Bolognese ethical manufacturing company, showing items made from Lamborghini’s leather offcuts such as keyrings, bags and phone cases.

The eSports lounge welcomed guests to pit their skills against each other in The Real Race game simulators and some of Lamborghini’s other partners were also present: Pirelli displayed tyres including a range for the Urus; Tod’s, the Italian clothing atelier sported a range developed in conjunction with Lamborghini; Culti fragrances created a sophisticated ambience; and coffee was served by Lavazza.

The Lamborghini Urus SE

Unveiled at Beijing auto show in April 2024, the Urus SE features a new design, optimized aerodynamics, unprecedented on-board technology and an 800 CV hybrid powertrain. The PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version ranks at the top of the Urus range in terms of comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure. Thanks to its two ‘hearts’, thermal and electric, the torque and power values are the highest ever, giving the SE a unique place in its category and boasting an 80% reduction in emissions.

The Urus SE offers an unparalleled driving experience: the plug-in hybrid system helps to improve the vehicle’s performance and dynamics on any surface and in any condition. More torque and power at any rpm is provided by way of innovative technical solutions such as the introduction of the electric torque vectoring system between the two axles, and the electronic rear differential. The Urus SE delivers state-of-the-art performance combined with inimitable Lamborghini DNA: at the top of its class for its driving dynamics and fun-to-drive character it combines absolute comfort with performance.

The twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine has been re-engineered to work in optimal synergy with the electric powertrain. It develops 620 CV of power (456 kW) and 800 Nm of driving torque; the combustion unit is combined with an electric powertrain delivering 192 CV (141 kW) and 483 Nm of torque. In delivering maximum output a focus on the calibration strategy between ICE and e-motor reaches a total output of 800 CV to ensure an optimal power curve in every driving mode and surface.

A 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery is situated below the load floor and above the electronically controlled rear differential. The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor located inside the 8-speed automatic transmission can act as a boost for the V8 combustion engine but also as a traction element, making the Urus SE a 100% electric 4WD vehicle capable of traveling more than 60 km in EV mode.

Debuting on the Urus SE is the new centrally located longitudinal electric torque vectoring system with an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch, which distributes driving torque variably and continuously between the front and rear axles. The transfer case works in synergy with the new electronic limited-slip differential installed on the rear axle, giving the vehicle ‘on demand’ oversteering to convey the feel of a purebred super sports car. Both systems are designed and calibrated to best suit any type of grip condition and driving style, providing the maximum traction and agility whether driving on a racetrack or desert dunes, ice or dirt.

Unique in its category, the Urus SE offers greater torque and power at any rpm or driving condition. The system develops a total power output of 800 CV (588 kW) at 6000 rpm and a total torque of 950 Nm already available at 1750 rpm and up to 5750 rpm, ensuring best-in-class performance from every angle. This is also thanks to a further enhanced weight-to-power ratio: 3.13 kg/CV (compared to 3.3 in the Urus S). The Urus SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5) and from 0 to 200 km/h in just 11.4 seconds (Urus S: 12.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h). These figures make the SE the most powerful Urus ever and the fastest production car in the segment, setting a new benchmark in the Super SUV category.

SOURCE: Lamborghini