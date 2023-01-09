Made in Ukraine: wire harness production continues in the west

Ukraine is a key producer of wire harnesses for the automotive industry, with 17 manufacturing facilities across the country creating the bundles of cables that can measure up to 5km in length. These harnesses are unique to each model, and a vital ingredient that enables the operation of all electronic components.
Research from the consultancy firm AlixPartners shows that wire harnesses made in Ukraine account for roughly 7% of all harnesses used in Europe’s automotive industry. Estimates suggest that the closure of wire harness facilities in Ukraine could cut vehicle production in Europe by 700,000 units over a six month period.
