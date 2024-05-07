World premiere of the new California: most innovative California of all time available to order from June

The New California is equipped with sliding doors on the left and right sides of the vehicle as standard – making the camper van more flexible than ever before

The California is the iconic camper van. After building over 280,000 units of this bestselling model, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is now presenting a brand-new generation: the New California1. It is based on the long version of the extremely modern Multivan. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has redesigned every area of the camper van, making it more spacious, smarter, more sophisticated, more versatile and more sustainable. And yet it still follows in the design footsteps of its iconic predecessors, thus continuing one of the great automotive success stories. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has naturally kept key California details such as the pop-up roof and an interior that is carefully planned down to the smallest detail. And of course, the New California is also the ideal VW bus for everyday use and – from one moment to the next – a camper van for life’s ultimate journeys. All this is now achieved even more successfully with the latest powertrain, assist and infotainment systems and a new camper van architecture. For the first time ever, all California vehicles will be equipped with two sliding doors as standard – opening up even more versatile options for use. Another premiere in the New California is a plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive system. This means that the camper van temporarily becomes an electric vehicle, which at the same time allows long overall ranges. Pre-sales for the New California and the future of the most successful camper van of all time start in June.

Beach, Coast and Ocean – the ideal camper van for every situation

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer the New California as the Beach, Beach Tour, Beach Camper (with a mini-kitchen in the rear) as well as Coast and Ocean versions (each with a full kitchenette on the driver’s side). This means that a complete family of camper vans is once again available to cater to the most varied requirements and life situations. The New California is also one of three pillars of the largest camper van range from any German vehicle manufacturer; it is positioned between the smaller Caddy California and the larger Grand California. Within this overall range, the New California acts is the perfect all-rounder and ideally combines the functions of a versatile VW bus for everyday use and multifunctional camper van.

Always with a pop-up roof, always with two sliding doors

All versions of the New California share the pop-up roof with a front window and large front opening as well as two additional side windows in the bellows (all with mosquito net). Another common feature is the sliding doors on the left and right sides – in the California 6.1, this feature was only available on the front passenger side in the Coast and Ocean equipment packages. In everyday life, the New California can therefore now be loaded and unloaded from both sides. On trips, both sides of the vehicle can also be used as an open-air terrace for the first time. An optional awning can now be ordered for the left or right side to shield against rain or too much sun. Also new: individual seats instead of a rear bench seat in the rear. In other words, expensive bikes can now also travel inside, and the seats can also be positioned individually according to personal preferences. Last but not least, all New California vehicles from the Beach Tour version upwards are also equipped with a brand-new camper van control unit in the C-pillar on the passenger side. All camper van functions can be controlled and checked via the display. Alternatively, the functions can also be operated via a corresponding in-car app on the infotainment system and the California app on a smartphone. One small technical detail demonstrates just how well thought-out the New California is in all areas: all the LED and background lighting in the interior can be switched off at the same time with a brief double tap on one of the numerous light switches – a feature that is often not even found in luxury hotels.

Key aspects

THE NEW CALIFORNIA IN DETAIL

The Multivan is the state-of-the-art basis for the New California

In technical terms, all New California vehicles are based on the innovative modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and thus on the current long-wheelbase version of the Multivan. The camper van is 5,173 mm long (predecessor: 4,904 mm); the width without exterior mirrors is 1,941 mm (predecessor: 1,904 mm). At 1,990 mm including the lowered pop-up roof, the height is identical to that of the predecessor, which means it is again suitable for multi-storey car parks. A long wheelbase of 3,124 mm spans between the axles; this ensures there is even more space on board than in the predecessor. When the roof is closed, the interior height is 1,297 mm; when the pop-up roof is open, this increases to 2,108 mm. Thanks to the MQB platform, a wide range of driver assist systems are available for the New California, providing additional safety and comfort – these range from the oncoming vehicle braking when turning function to Travel Assist, which offers semi-automated driving assistance and thus increases long-distance driving comfort.

The first California with a plug-in hybrid drive plus 4MOTION

The New California is powered by three different systems, which can be combined with all equipment packages and are all coupled to an automatic direct shift gearbox. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles uses a four-cylinder unit with an output of 110 kW (150 PS) as an efficient turbo diesel direct injection engine (TDI). The New California’s equally high-torque turbocharged petrol direct injection engine (TSI) produces 150 kW (204 PS). Both the TDI and TSI drive the front axle. A new feature for the California is the new plug-in hybrid drive (eHybrid) with a system output of 180 kW (245 PS). The New California is the first MQB model from the Volkswagen Group to combine a plug-in hybrid drive with the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system. The plug-in hybrid drive allows the New California to be temporarily transformed into an electric vehicle for everyday use. The high combined efficiency of an electric motor and a high-tech TSI (1.5 TSI evo2) also enables very long overall ranges and a maximum trailer weight of up to 2,000 kg. This makes the New California eHybrid 4MOTION the ideal companion for all globetrotters, winter campers and campers with boats or bikes on a trailer.

Two-tone paintwork – an iconic California feature

There is no other vehicle in the world where the two-tone paint finish is as iconic as on the Bulli, so it is only logical that it is also available for the California from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. As an alternative to the eleven single-tone paint finishes, the following two-tone variants will be available for the New California (top and bottom respectively): Mono Silver/Energetic Orange metallic, Deep Black Pearl/Fontana Red metallic and – exclusively for the New California – the new colour combination Candy White solid/Starlight Blue metallic. The pop-up roof’s three-layer bellows can be configured in the three colours Toffee Brown, Glacier Blue and Basalt Grey. In addition, seven different 16-, 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels are available for the New California.

The New California range has the ideal version for everyone

The five versions of the New California have been designed to cater to as many lifestyle and travel scenarios as possible. Compared with the predecessor, the new models are equipped with removable individual seats in the rear (each weighing 24 kg) instead of a rear bench seat. Practical drawers are located under all individual seats as well as in the driver and front passenger seats. A large number of 45-watt USB-C ports also ensure that mobile devices never run out of power. The five versions in detail:

California Beach: The California Beach with passenger car type approval is the entry level – this is essentially a Multivan with a manual pop-up roof. The California Beach offers six seats (2+2 individual seats in the second and third rows) and space for two people to sleep under the pop-up roof, which can be opened and closed manually with a new, easy-to-operate mechanism. The raised roof bed measures 2,054 x 1,137 mm in all New California models and is equipped with a comfortable mattress and high-quality dished springs.

California Beach Tour: The second specification level is the California Beach Tour. Like the Beach Camper, Coast and Ocean, this version is equipped as standard with rotating and height-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, the two ergonomic folding chairs in the boot lid, lighting in the pop-up roof (incl. gooseneck lamp and 45-watt USB ports), sliding windows in the left and right sliding doors and the brand new camper van control unit (screen) in the C-pillar on the front passenger side. The Beach Tour also has an additional camper battery on board (40 Ah LiFePo). The five-seater New California Beach Tour is equipped with three individual seats in the rear; the backrests of the two outer rear seats can be folded back completely – unlike in the Beach and Multivan. This creates the conditions needed to create two additional sleeping spaces in the living area. For this purpose, the California Beach Tour has an additional fold-out mattress (1,980 x 1,330 mm) on board, which rests on the folded-down individual seats and can be fully folded into a luggage shelf in the boot when not in use. The Beach Tour also has type approval as a passenger car. From the Beach Tour equipment package and above, all New California vehicles are also equipped with a folding table (secured in the load compartment while the vehicle is moving).

California Beach Camper: The name says it all – the California Beach Camper’s type approval is for a classic camper van. Like the Beach Tour, it is a five-seater, but is also equipped with an extremely compact mini-kitchen and a 230-volt shore power connection. The kitchen with single-ring gas cooker, cutlery drawer and additional storage space is located in a permanently installed module in the load compartment. For use, the kitchen unit is pulled out to the rear when the boot lid is open (which also provides protection against the rain).

California Coast: The four-seater California Coast is equipped with two individual seats in the rear, a full-fledged kitchenette on the driver side and a second camper van battery (a total of 2 x 40 Ah LiFePo). The same applies to the Ocean. The kitchenette has been completely redesigned. One of the differences from the predecessor is that the kitchenette with cabinets, sink and single-ring gas cooker offers similar space to the predecessor’s counterpart, but does not protrude as far forward thanks to the New California’s longer exterior length. This has many advantages: there is still room for getting in and out of the sliding door on the left; larger drivers have considerably more room for optimum seat adjustment; the height-adjustable driver seat can now also be rotated completely by 180 degrees; and space is created for the refrigerator, which opens forwards as a drawer like in the Grand California. The latter can therefore not only be used more effectively but can also be operated from outside the vehicle for loading and unloading breakfast or chilled drinks. The fold-out bed in the living area measures 1,980 x 1,060 mm. When folded out, it is extremely stable, resting on one of the folded-down seats on the right and on a step integrated into the kitchenette on the left. It goes without saying that the California Coast also has camper van type approval.

California Ocean: The Ocean was already the flagship model in the previous product line. This also applies unreservedly to the New California. Compared with the Coast version, the four-seater Ocean is equipped with numerous additional standard details. These features include the exclusive Mélange Raven seat fabric made from recycled material (California lettering is embroidered onto the backrests of the front seats), seat heating for the driver and front passenger seats, auxiliary air heater, automatic air conditioner (Climatronic), a large roof stowage box above the load compartment and background lighting in the kitchenette. The 28-litre fresh water tank in the Coast and Ocean models is now five litres larger. Both versions also have a practical exterior folding table (which can also be used inside and as an extension to the worktop) and an additional 230-volt socket with shore power on the outside for an electric hob.

The new interior architecture in the Beach versions

Beach, Beach Tour and Beach Camper: The California Beach has the same interior concept as the Multivan; the backrests on the individual seats in the rear can be folded forwards and not backwards, as is usual in a VW bus. From the California Beach Tour and above, however, the backrests of the outer seats can also be folded all the way back so that a flat bed surface can be created above them. The comfortable folding mattress is simply placed over the folded-down seats and a rear support in the Beach Tour and Beach Camper. The blackout system in all models from the Beach Tour up has also been enhanced: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has developed removable California storage pockets for the rear side windows; they are simply hung at the top of the window and cover the entire window. A flap with a zip fastening then opens up storage compartments for clothing and all kinds of utensils. Practical roller blinds are integrated into the window frames on the sliding doors and boot lid. For the front side windows, opaque shades are again used that are fastened to the door frame by magnets; in the Coast and Ocean versions, the shades are new-design thermal shades. The windscreen is now covered with an opaque shade that is attached via integrated rods in the window cutout; in the California Coast and California Ocean, this is designed as a new insulated shade.

Beach Camper with extendable rear kitchen: The California Beach Camper is equipped with a permanent mini-kitchen at the rear. This has two drawers: the gas cooker and a small storage area are integrated in the top drawer, while the bottom drawer has a cutlery box and large stowage areas for crockery. On the left next to the kitchen module is a technology box, which is equipped, among other things, with a 230-volt shore power socket (fed by a 300-watt inverter) and the electrical release for the trailer coupling.

The new interior architecture in the Coast and Ocean versions

Coast and Ocean with kitchenette installed at the side: The kitchenette in the California Coast and California Ocean is extremely versatile. In the Coast, the kitchen is designed in the two decorative trims Platinum Sandwick (light upper section) and Raven Brushed (dark lower section); in contrast to the Coast, the upper section in the Ocean comes with the light decorative trim Frizo Sandwick. With their iconic design and the proven lightweight aluminium material, the cupboards are similar to those of the predecessor, but offer an even more practical layout. Viewed from the boot lid, there is once again a cupboard with stowage areas on the left. The fuses for the living area are also located here. However, this cupboard is no longer used to remove the gas cylinder – this is now much easier to access via a small door in the load compartment. For this purpose, the filler neck for the fresh water tank is now located underneath the cupboard for added safety. The connection for the outdoor shower is integrated right next to it. In terms of their kitchen architecture, the Coast and Ocean also follow the ingeniously practical concept of their predecessor. And despite this, everything is new and even more perfectly thought out. On the left, instead of a deep wardrobe, there is now a cupboard with a sliding door, which offers space for kitchen utensils, for example. To the right of this, the worktop starts, covering the cooker and sink. Below it is another cupboard with stowage areas. The refrigerator that opened upwards in the predecessor model is now replaced by a much more practical pull-out refrigerator in the style of the Grand California. Since the kitchenette no longer extends up to the driver’s seat, additional space has now been created there. This can be used, for example, for the variable outside folding table, which can not only be locked outwards as a practical shelf on the kitchenette, but also inwards as a small dining table or as an extension to the kitchen worktop towards the driver’s seat.

Three-zone concept

With the New California, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is presenting a new three-zone concept for camp sites thanks to the two sliding doors. The large interior and the spaces to the right and left of the sliding doors merge to create a living space surrounded by nature in the summer.

Zone one – the living area in the New California: Behind the height-adjustable front seats – which can rotate through 180 degrees (from Beach Tour and above) – the entire vehicle interior is an ideal passenger compartment for day-to-day driving, offering the familiar level of flexibility. Thanks to these variable seats, boards and bikes can now easily be transported on board the vehicle. When used as a camper van, the New California’s seating area can quickly be converted into a flat chill-out area or face-to-face seating for shared mealtimes or games. The predecessor’s solid rear bench seat thus makes way for variable individual seats weighing only 24 kg in the New California. Thanks to the pop-up roof, the vehicle offers an impressive maximum headroom of 2,108 mm.

Zones two and three – the terraces in the New California: The sliding door on the right-hand side of the vehicle provides a safe point of entry and exit on the pavement-side of the vehicle, just like in the predecessor. Loading and unloading the vehicle is therefore also easy and safe. On the campsite, this area enhances the feeling of life in the great outdoors, just like in the former California 6.1. The highlight, however, is that the New California also has a sliding door on the driver side, which opens up to create an additional exterior space. Since the kitchen and the fridge – which can also be accessed from the outside – are located on this side, this area will most likely be used for meals or whiling away the evening hours – almost like a terrace. In order to maximise variability, the awning can therefore be ordered for either the right or left side of the vehicle. If the kitchenette side is used for the awning, for example, a sun sail can be set up on the right to open up this area for playing or reading in the shade. There is no doubt that the option to use the vehicle as a VW Bus for day-to-day driving or as a versatile camper van for leisure has now been enhanced even further thanks to the two sliding doors.

Control by camper van control unit, smartphone or infotainment system

Digital control of camper van functions: All features relevant to camping are operated using the 5-inch touch display on the new camper van control unit in the C-pillar on the front passenger side. This includes information on the fresh and waste water levels, the interior lighting functions including background lighting, power supply status, refrigerator and auxiliary heater. In addition, the New California can be switched to Camping mode on the display in order to automatically deactivate the Coming Home and Leaving Home functions when the vehicle is opened and closed at the campsite, for example. At the same time, most of these functions can also be controlled with a smartphone using the California app and by means of the in-car app in the infotainment system. The infotainment system can also be used to access an inclination display that enables the camper van to be levelled.

Pre-sales

Pre-sales of the New California will start in June 2024 and the first deliveries will take place in the second half of the year.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles