Maruti Suzuki opens its 5,000th service touchpoint to further enhance customer delight

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the opening of its 5,000th service touchpoint in the country. This touchpoint located in Gurugram, Haryana was inaugurated by Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki. The expansion of the service network aligns with the Company’s objective to continuously offer a delightful and hassle-free car ownership experience to its customers. Maruti Suzuki’s Service Network is spread across 2,500 cities in the country.

Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its first service workshop in the year 1983. By 1997, in a period of 14 years, it reached 1,000 service touchpoints. The Company increased its network by another 1,000 service touchpoints in 9 years, followed by 8 years and 7 years. Notably, the last 1,000 service touchpoints were set up in just about 3 years.

Commemorating the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in a ‘Customer First’ approach, and it has been our endeavor to provide our valued customers with convenience and delightful car ownership experience.

One of the ways to achieve this is to reach as close as possible to our customers so that they have assurance of finding a Maruti Suzuki service touchpoint nearby, whether they are navigating city streets or venturing into remote areas.”

He added, “Going forward, as we aim to increase our sales, a strong network of sales and service will be essential. In line with this, we will continue to add more service touchpoints in the coming years. Notably, in the financial year 2023-24, we added 400 service touchpoints, making it the highest-ever addition in any financial year. Many of these new service touchpoints are located in the non-urban markets. Through our vast service network, we have been able to service a record 25 million vehicles in the last financial year.”

Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has introduced several innovative and industry first service formats for customer convenience. This includes offering services through the brick-and-mortar format as well as through mobile support, which brings services to customers’ doorstep. In addition, a dedicated quick response team provides emergency on-road assistance across the country. With solutions like multi-language voice BOT, digitalized job card opening, digital owner’s manual, among others, the Company is aggressively moving towards digitalization in the vehicle service area to provide superior customer experience.

