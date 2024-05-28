Advancing electric mobility: DHL opens first Electric Vehicle Center of Excellence in Continental Europe

In collaboration with the Team EV of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, the center leverages the combined warehousing and freight management of DHL Global Forwarding, including both ocean and air freight capabilities

DHL opens Continental Europe’s first EV Center of Excellence for advancing electric mobility in Pozzuolo Martesana, near Milan, Italy. In collaboration with the Team EV of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, the center leverages the combined warehousing and freight management of DHL Global Forwarding, including both ocean and air freight capabilities. Additionally, DHL Express provides a network solution for global distribution. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning approximately 10,000 square metres, is a logistics hub tailored to meet the increasing demand for EVs in the Italian market, specifically targeting the growing EV industry.

“At DHL, we are excited to introduce Europe’s first EV Center of Excellence for electric mobility in Italy. This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable logistics solutions for the EV industry,” says Mario Zini, CEO at DHL Global Forwarding Italy. “This center provides a comprehensive range of services and solutions, serving as a one-stop destination for our customers to access everything they need in a single location, while also benefiting from the expertise and experience of our personnel.”

Nazzarena Franco, CEO at DHL Express Italy adds: “During a period of significant growth, we aim to support companies on their mobility transition. Leveraging DHL Express’ global network, we help customers in sustaining seamless production by efficiently managing the shortage of raw materials and component shortages. Our certified international specialists steadfastly backing the industry through its vital energy transition. Through the EV Center of Excellence, we are poised to be a key partner in driving the evolution of automobility.”

The EV Center of Excellence in Italy covers inbound and outbound logistics using various modes of transportation, warehousing with value-added services such as battery testing and charging, and complete aftermarket handling for batteries. This includes storage, recharging, dealer service for warranty issues, battery replacement, and disassembly. Along these core benefits, customers can enjoy the seamless plug-in with a pan European LiBa compliant network capability. Aside from boasting a contemporary warehouse, the facility boasts ample energy storage capabilities and provides specialized services tailored for two-wheelers. Moreover, the facility is equipped with temperature and humidity-controlled rooms, offering a holistic solution that includes compartments for both general and hazardous materials. The services are managed by trained teams in the EV sector, and for air freight needs, customers can rely on IATA CEIV certified teams. Furthermore, clients have the opportunity to tap into the expertise of the Formula E logistics team, which is headquartered in Italy.

The sixth hub in a global network, the EV Center of Excellence offers international customers the advantage of its strategic position, providing proximity to both the Italian market and neighboring markets. The facility currently caters to a wide range of customers, including established OEMs and vehicle manufacturers from Italy, various European countries, the United States, and China.

“At DHL, we are dedicated to advancing the electrification of auto-mobility. To this end, we have established EV Centers of Excellence for EV logistics around the world, where teams of specialists provide pioneering solutions for the entire supply chain – from component sourcing to vehicle delivery,” says Fathi Tlatli, President Global Auto-Mobility Sector at DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. “With the new center Italy, we now have a presence in every region, giving our customers a competitive edge in the growing e-mobility market.”

SOURCE: DHL