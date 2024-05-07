Kia teases new EV3: compact electric SUV combining EV accessibility and robust design

Kia teases production EV3 ahead of global unveiling

Kia Corporation (Kia) has released the first teaser images of its upcoming EV3, the brand’s new compact EV SUV set to enhance the accessibility of electric mobility from Kia.

The teaser images showcase the bold, geometric and robust aspects of the EV3’s exterior design while highlighting its dynamic styling. These qualities are emphasized by the boxy rear fenders and tailgate, as well as the EV3’s signature Star Map lighting, which imbue the vehicle with a strong, futuristic identity.

The EV3’s design stems from the same principles used to sculpt Kia’s flagship EV9 SUV. Kia’s globally acclaimed ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy is the foundation for continuity throughout the brand’s model range and gives the freedom for each vehicle to express its unique character.

Aiming to broaden the accessibility of electric mobility following the introduction of the multi-award-winning Kia EV6 and EV9 models, the EV3 is a compact yet comprehensively equipped EV SUV that offers outstanding performance through its incorporation of innovative technologies.

Set to extend Kia’s EV offering and deliver the elevated customer experience from the brand’s flagship models to the compact SUV segment, the EV3 will accelerate the global EV transition by providing a more accessible solution for customers considering the switch to electric mobility.

The new Kia EV3 will go on sale later this year following the car’s global world premiere, which will be live-streamed on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel on May 23rd at 19:00 KST (10:00 GMT / 12:00 CET).

