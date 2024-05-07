Valeo and ICAP GROUP, owner of Tecnobus, finalize the agreement to prepare the future of mobility in Ferentino

On May 6th, 2024, Valeo and ICAP Group, owner of Tecnobus, signed a closing agreement to prepare the future of Valeo’s site in Ferentino

On May 6th, 2024, Valeo and ICAP Group, owner of Tecnobus, signed a closing agreement to prepare the future of Valeo’s site in Ferentino. ICAP Group will take over Ferentino Automotive Transition Srl, the Valeo company owning the Ferentino site, on May 7th, 2024.

ICAP Group takeover of Ferentino Automotive Transition is a further step in the ambitious plan to develop in the fast growing industry of sustainable collective mobility, where ICAP Group is already a key player with its subsidiary Tecnobus, an Italian manufacturer of electric powered minibuses established since 1988 and already present in Frosinone. They are looking to increase their footprint to support the rapid ramp up of their production as demand for electric mobility booms.

Maurizio Martinelli, Valeo Group President Italy, “We are very proud to have finalized the takeover of our site in Ferentino by ICAP Group. It is a great opportunity to secure the future of the site and its people, while contributing their expertise to the development of electric mobility, in Italy but also in Europe. At Valeo, we are looking forward to continuing contributing to the Italian ecosystem with our other sites in the country to offer safer and more sustainable mobility to all.“

Paolo Marini, CEO Tecnobus, “As Tecnobus is growing and the demand for our products booms, we are very proud to welcome Ferentino Automotive Transition in our family. We are looking forward to welcoming the new workforce and their contribution to our amazing journey to offer solutions for more sustainable collective and proximity mobility thanks to our electric technologies.“

