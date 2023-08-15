Steel has long been favoured as the material of choice in vehicle production for its strength and energy absorption properties, but the move to EVs makes lightweighting increasingly important, prompting interest in alternatives such as aluminium and carbon fibre. Trends towards shared mobility also put new demands on vehicles, which may need to perform for twice the useful length of today’s models, while autonomous driving dramatically changes the traditional vehicle layout. With greater scrutiny into sustainability, which materials will dominate this era of new mobility?
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Is steel the key to realising MaaS vehicle requirements?
- Food waste is the new frontier of sustainable materials
- Will graphene make cars cheaper, lighter, and stronger?
- A healthier car starts with automotive interior materials
- Renewable functional fillers boost vehicle lightweighting
- Eco-conscious consumers drive demand for sustainable leather
- Can sealants and adhesives help make Net Zero a reality?
‘Special report: Materials and the vehicle of the future’ presents insight from:
- Aqdot
- Callum
- The Graphene Engineering and Research Centre
- Pangea
- Ricardo
- Sunstar Engineering
- UPM Biochemicals (UPM)
- WorldAutoSteel