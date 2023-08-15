This Automotive World report explores some of the many material innovations shaping the vehicles of the future

Steel has long been favoured as the material of choice in vehicle production for its strength and energy absorption properties, but the move to EVs makes lightweighting increasingly important, prompting interest in alternatives such as aluminium and carbon fibre. Trends towards shared mobility also put new demands on vehicles, which may need to perform for twice the useful length of today’s models, while autonomous driving dramatically changes the traditional vehicle layout. With greater scrutiny into sustainability, which materials will dominate this era of new mobility?

In this report:

‘Special report: Materials and the vehicle of the future’ presents insight from: