A healthier car starts with automotive interior materials

The automotive industry is gradually converging with health and wellbeing trends as new technology enables OEMs to incorporate next generation features.

This is especially true in the luxury segment. For example, in 2022, Bentley added seats with massage and posture correction functions to help reduce driver muscle fatigue in models such as the Bentayga and Azure. That same year, Chinese start-up automaker BeyonCa announced that its GT Opus 1 would include a ‘personal health guardian’ to monitor the driver’s status and provide professional medical advice if necessary.

But will this focus on health soon extend beyond the luxury market? Hugh Rathbone, Chief Commercial Officer at supramolecular chemistry company Aqdot, believes that it could soon become an important brand differentiator across the industry. However, instead of introducing advanced in-cabin tech, it will start with a new approach to manufacturing interior materials.