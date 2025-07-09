Ford locks in US$900m in battery plant tax credits after all

Ford has reported that its currently-under-construction US$3bn Michigan battery plant will qualify for production tax credits after all, following the softening of restrictions on Chinese technology in President Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ tax legislation. The facility, now 60% complete and set to employ 1,700 workers, had been “imperiled” (in Executive Chair Bill Ford’s words) by an earlier version of the legislation that would have blocked licensing from CATL.