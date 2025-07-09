Baidu and CAR launch world’s first AV rental service

Baidu becomes the first robotaxi player to offer private rentals of its autonomous vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

CAR Inc. and Baidu Apollo have launched the world's first autonomous driving rental service available to the public in China, offering a “fully autonomous + fully self-service” experience for individuals aged 18 and above. The service uses customised Apollo Go robotaxis capable of accommodating up to three passengers, with flexible booking options ranging from four hours to seven days.

