Can sealants and adhesives help make Net Zero a reality? 

As electrification gathers momentum in the automotive industry, numerous steps have been taken to ensure vehicles are as sustainable as possible throughout their entire lifecycle. In the EU, for instance, the 2021 ‘Fit for 55’ package mandates greater supply chain transparency and digital passports that provide comprehensive information on a battery’s lifetime emissions. Battery production comprises a dominant proportion of electric vehicle production emissions—McKinsey estimates around 40-60% in research dated February 2023.