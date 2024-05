Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) today announced an investment agreement with Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd (Kasai Kogyo), under which Nissan will acquire newly issued Class A preferred shares of Kasai Kogyo, totaling 6 billion yen

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan) today announced an investment agreement with Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd (Kasai Kogyo), under which Nissan will acquire newly issued Class A preferred shares of Kasai Kogyo, totaling 6 billion yen.

Nissan’s acquisition of the shares is subject to approval at Kasai Kogyo’s ordinary general shareholders meeting, completion of regulatory approvals, and other necessary processes.

SOURCE: Nissan