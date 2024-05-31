Polestar expands collaboration with with Canadian electric vehicle subscription company Weeve

Polestar announces the expansion of its collaboration with Canadian EV subscription platform, Weeve

Polestar announces the expansion of its collaboration with Canadian EV subscription platform, Weeve. To support the launch of Weeve in Vancouver, the subscription company will expand its fleet of Polestar 2 vehicles from 150 to 450 units in order to meet rising demand in Canada.

Weeve, formerly Louelec, provides monthly electric vehicle subscription options, with maintenance and insurance included, to customers driving for on-demand taxi or delivery services such as Uber. Founded in 2020, the company began operations in Montreal and has since expanded to Ottawa, Toronto and now Vancouver.

“Polestar is committed to accelerating the move to electric mobility throughout Canada, and the expansion of our collaboration with Weeve will allow more drivers to experience Polestar and our premium EV products,” said Hugues Bissonnette, Head of Polestar Canada. “We’re looking forward to working with Weeve as they continue to grow and support rideshare and delivery drivers in the Canadian marketplace.”

“We have been experiencing high demand for the current Polestar 2 vehicles in our fleet,” said Léo Bouisson, CEO of Weeve. “These customers are looking for premium EV options and our entrance into the Vancouver market provides the opportunity to expand our fleet of in-demand Polestar 2 vehicles, ensuring on-demand taxi and delivery drivers have exciting, safe and reliable transportation.”

“Going green is a team sport that requires collaboration across the ecosystem, and we’re proud to be partners with Weeve. Switching to a zero-emission vehicle is a big decision and so driver access to try electric vehicles is an important part of our sustainability goals, “said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Mobility for Uber in Canada. “Through our partnership with Weeve, hundreds of drivers have had an opportunity to try an EV as their primary rideshare vehicle and understand the benefits and cost savings across the country. At Uber, we’re committed to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform.”

The collaboration with Weeve represents a larger overall brand growth strategy for Polestar in Canada as the brand looks to expand its commercial operation. Polestar is opening a new Canadian headquarters in Montreal and has plans for retail expansion from three Spaces up to eight Spaces in key markets.

Polestar 2 offers avant-garde Scandinavian design and leading in-car technology, including the world’s first built-in infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS from Google. Additionally, the 2024 Polestar 2 features an overall vehicle safety rating of 5 stars by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This is the highest possible score a vehicle can achieve in NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and places the Polestar 2 amongst the absolute safest vehicles on sale today.

SOURCE: Polestar