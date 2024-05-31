Nissan Philippines formally begins new leadership with Yasuhisa Masuda as president

Nissan holds its handover ceremony, marking the change from outgoing President Juan Manuel Hoyos

Nissan formally appoints Yasuhisa Masuda as the President of Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) at a handover ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City. The event was attended by Jose Roman, Nissan Senior Vice President and Global Sales and head of INFINITI, and Toshihiro Fujiki, new Nissan ASEAN and Thailand President. Also present were various partners from the government and industry, Nissan dealer network principals, and members of the media.

As Masuda takes leadership of Nissan Philippines, he succeeds outgoing President Juan Manuel Hoyos, who now takes the role of President of the Mexico-based Nissan Importers Business Unit (NIBU) in the Americas. Under Hoyos’ leadership, Nissan Philippines was able to launch multiple products across different segments, contributing to the local expansion of Nissan’s footprint. By the end of the 2023 fiscal year, Nissan grew 31%, achieving strong sales across its product lineup.

“I truly believe that Nissan Philippines will be in good hands under the leadership of Masuda. The years of experience he has gained from working with Nissan are sure to aid the brand in sustaining the growth that we have established in the last few years. I am looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for Nissan Philippines under this new chapter,” says former Nissan President Juan Manuel Hoyos.

Masuda has had over 12 years of experience with Nissan, joining the brand in 2011. He has held various leadership positions in Market Intelligence, Brand and Media Strategy. Before his appointment at Nissan Philippines, he held the position of Nissan’s Chief Marketing Officer for Japan Marketing Division. He has also worked in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Industry prior to joining Nissan.

As he takes on the role of President, Masuda is tasked to continue the growth set by his predecessor. Under his leadership, he plans to strengthen Nissan’s push for electrification and exciting image, digitization initiatives, and building a strong dealer network – fulfilling the brand’s promise of bringing innovation that excites its customers.

“I am looking forward to seeing where we can take the Nissan brand in the coming years. The Philippines has always been a promising market for the brand, and we will continue to work to sustain, if not surpass the growth that has been achieved in the country.” says Nissan Philippines President Yasuhisa Masuda.

SOURCE: Nissan