Jeep® Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept showcases rugged off-road appearance and legendary 4xe capability in a full battery-electric vehicle

Jeep® Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept is the perfect blend of all-electric 4xe capability and authentic Jeep brand design inside and out

The Jeep® brand is known worldwide for pushing the limits of capability design through its rugged and capable concepts. Easter Jeep Safari and Moab, Utah, have long been a test bed for that creativity. Today, the brand is showcasing the art of the possible with the unveiling of the Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept. This rugged and fully electric SUV concept can easily transition from the pavement to off-roading terrain showcasing the flexibility of the STLA Large platform and Jeep Wagoneer S lineup.

“Like all Jeep brand SUVs, the new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S descends from a rich heritage and is composed with legendary capability, innovative design and the flexibility to perform at its best both on- and off-road,” said Antonio Filosa, Jeep brand CEO. “The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept vehicle, builds upon the flexible STLA Large platform, showcases what the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S lineup is truly capable of, whether cornering tight turns with ease or traversing new ground off the beaten path.”

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept debuted alongside the all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, the Jeep brand’s first global battery-electric vehicle (BEV), launching first in North America. Planned for markets around the world, the Wagoneer S will launch first in the U.S. and Canada in the second half of 2024.

Superior performance and Jeep 4xe capability

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept is 100% electric and 100% Jeep brand SUV. All-electric technology enhances the fun, freedom and adventure that the Jeep brand is known for, while providing unprecedented performance, uncompromised 4xe capability and instantaneous torque.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept features all the capability of the new production vehicle and takes off-road exploration to the next level. The standard Selec-Terrain system’s Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco and Sport is enhanced with Rock mode and a driver-selectable electronic rear axle locker. The trail-ready, four-wheel-drive concept vehicle also features rugged 31.5-inch all-terrain tires.

Authentic Jeep brand styling – Form follows function

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept – a go-anywhere, do-anything SUV – is the perfect blend of off-road capability, high-speed performance and authentic Jeep brand design inside and out.

Designed for capability, the Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept boasts a lifted suspension plus an aggressive front and rear design that includes heavy-duty tow hooks and functional air extractors to improve performance in high pressure zones under high-speed conditions.

The Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept’s distinctive front-end expression tells the tale of an SUV that is designed to drive and thrive on dusty trails and rocky terrain. The iconic Jeep brand seven-slot illuminated grille boasts a bolder rugged look with textured slots and Storm Gray metallic accents.

The concept’s special-edition Banner exterior color is loaded with rugged features designed for the toughest adventures, including an anti-glare hood decal, flush badging inspired by modern aircraft, front and rear orange tow hooks, unique 18-inch multi-piece wheels, laser-cut aluminum roof rack and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience.

Rugged interior upfitted for adventure

The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept’s interior has been upfitted for adventure with soft surfaces wrapped in Mantis Green non-leather synthetic material and accented with meteorite-inspired real stone veneer. Storm dark metallic accents and Radical Red anodizing are used to visually highlight the vehicle’s capability features.

A redesigned octagonal steering wheel design allows the driver to lock in their preferred hand position for precise control:

Tactical-inspired grip section at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions for all-terrain driving

Rounded profile for hand-over-hand maneuvering over any terrain

The concept’s instrument panel features a functional cross-car grab bar for passenger stability off road. Embedded into the grab bar are exposed fasteners and 1/4-20 threaded inserts to mount gear, devices and accessories. Behind the grab bar, the instrument panel is accented with a unique meteorite-inspired genuine stone veneer that’s natural, durable and adds a visual connection to the geological elements from which the concept vehicle is crafted.

Aggressive front seats retain their balance of sport and luxury appointments from the standard Jeep Wagoneer S. The heated and ventilated seats are wrapped in Mantis Green with a unique chevron perforation pattern. Wrapped trim includes Ultraviolet accent stitching with textile decorative piping.

The doors and center console feature a new modular cargo management system with re-configurable elastic straps that enable the user to customize gear storage and organization. The center console features a large open storage bin with a wireless phone charger and multiple USB outlets to power all modern tools and accessories essential to outdoor adventures.

SOURCE: Stellantis