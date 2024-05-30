Bentley expands range of satin paint finishes for even greater personalisation options

Bentley expands range of satin paint finishes to 15 unique colours

Bentley Motors has expanded its bespoke exterior satin paint finish range to 15 unique colour options, responding to customers’ desire for even more opportunities to personalise their Bentley cars. The expanded palette offers a diverse choice, from classic and understated tones to bolder and contemporary colours to ensure that there is a perfect option to complement every Bentley model to its owners liking.

Every Bentley that features a satin finish takes up to 55 hours to be painted, with the finish hand-applied by Bentley’s craftsmen and women in the Excellence Centre for Bespoke Paint. The car first arrives in its gloss colour, before being hand-sanded, cleaned, masked, then dusted and cleaned again before a clear lacquer is hand-applied in two stages in order to achieve a perfect and uniform satin finish. As with all Bentley vehicles, each car is inspected and signed off by an independent Production Quality Team that ensures every surface of every panel will exceed the customer’s expectations. In the future, all satin paints will be applied to Bentley’s cars in its new, state-of-the-art Paint Shop, which is due to be completed in 2025.

After drawing inspiration from design technologies and trends to identify new colours to suit our customers preferences, each satin paint finish is developed by a team of experts at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, undergoing a meticulous set of testing processes that ensure the paint finish reflects Bentley’s commitment to the finest craftsmanship, quality and durability across every aspect of its cars.

Satin paint finishes are unique in the way they interact with light particles – scattering them across the surface of the car rather than reflecting them like gloss finishes do, meaning the satin paints accentuate the styling lines of Bentley’s cars in a way that gloss finishes don’t always.

2023 was a record year for Mulliner uptake, with 75 per cent of Bentley customers choosing to add Mulliner content to their car. The expansion of Bentley’s range of satin paint finishes by Mulliner exemplifies the brand’s dedication to offering its customers limitless options to personalise their car. Along with the variety of exterior and interior options, the expanded satin paint range allows customers to truly express their individuality, whether they are looking for a timeless and elegant aesthetic or a more dynamic and modern look. In addition to the fifteen satin paint finishes, customers may also choose to specify an entirely bespoke satin colour with the help of Mulliner’s in-house design team.

All 15 of Bentley’s satin paint finishes will be available to apply across the brand’s entire product range – Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Bentayga, Bentaya Extended Wheelbase and Flying Spur. The satin paint finishes are also options for customers of Bentley’s recently announced Mulliner Batur Convertible, the third coachbuilt Bentley of the modern era.

The full list of Bentley’s satin paint options, available on the Bentley Motors website configurator and through the company’s global retailer network, is as follows:

Anthracite Satin

Royal Ebony Satin

Storm Grey Satin

Light Sapphire Satin

Sequin Blue Satin

Topaz Blue Satin

Orange Flame Satin

Alpine Green Satin

British Racing Green Satin

Candy Red Satin

Cricket Ball Satin

Extreme Silver Satin

Light Grey Satin

Arctica Satin

Old English White Satin

SOURCE: Bentley