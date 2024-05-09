HORSE supplies efficient diesel powertrains to pioneering Turkish automotive manufacturer, HABAŞ

HORSE nominated to supply the powertrain to new Turkish automotive company, HABAŞ

HORSE, a global leader in innovative and low emissions powertrain systems, has signed a multi-year agreement to supply its powerful and efficient diesel engines to pioneering Turkish automotive manufacturer, HABAŞ.

The agreement with HABAŞ represents HORSE’s first major partnership with an automotive manufacturer outside of its existing ownership relationship. This follows numerous successful contract wins in South American markets.

HORSE’s expertise in delivering advanced and efficient powertrains made its M920 RWD 2.0-litre turbo diesel a natural choice for HABAŞ, which will use the engine in its first-ever Light Commercial Vehicles. HORSE will supply the powertrains to HABAŞ’s new production facility in Manisa, Türkiye.

Patrice Haettel, Chief Executive Officer at HORSE, said: “The first major agreement with a new automotive manufacturer is a significant milestone for the company and truly highlights our ambition to provide class-leading low emissions powertrains to clients across the globe. HORSE’s global footprint, including facilities in Bursa, Türkiye, meant that we were the perfect partner for HABAŞ, to meet their needs as they scale up production of their new Light Commercial Vehicles.”

Advanced diesel technology

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers maximum power of 170PS (125kW) at 3,500rpm, while peak torque of 380Nm is delivered at just 1,500rpm for excellent driveability and fuel efficiency under all loads and road conditions.

The turbo diesel unit features innovative technology, including common rail injection operating at 2,500bar for precise fuel delivery and exceptional efficiency, as well as a variable vane turbine turbocharger, which results in exceptional response at all engine speeds.

This state-of-art powertrain also meets strict Euro 6d+e full emissions regulations, making it suitable for all European markets. It has also been designed to use the latest B10 diesel that contains 10% biofuel content for a lower carbon footprint.

SOURCE: HORSE