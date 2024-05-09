Nio achieves a new milestone with production of 500,000th high-end EV in China

Nio's 500,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled off the production line at its Nio Factory Two (Nio F2) in Hefei, Anhui Province, marking a new milestone for China's premium electric vehicle brand

Nio’s 500,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled off the production line at its Nio Factory Two (Nio F2) in Hefei, Anhui Province, marking a new milestone for China’s premium electric vehicle brand. Over 100 representatives from Nio’s user community were invited to the ceremony, witnessing the Chinese new energy vehicle industry reaching new heights.

Founded in November 2014, the global smart EV company Nio has established the full-fledged capabilities for vehicle R&D, design, manufacturing, sales and services. Since the first mass-produced ES8 vehicle rolled off the line in 2018, Nio has achieved a production scale of 500,000 vehicles in six years.

The 500,000th mass-produced vehicle is the 2024 ES8 model. At the ceremony, Liu Qingfeng, the Chairman of iFLYTEK, who is also the owner of the 500,000th vehicle, received the car key from William Li. He spoke highly of the ES8 and its performance. Naming his ES8 in the stunning Southern Star “Blue Flash”, he said, “It’s Nio’s unwavering strategy and the teams’ relentless pursuit of excellence that have made this possible. I’m honored to become the owner of this special car, which is also my first new energy vehicle. I really look forward to the novel experience it will bring.”

Every Nio vehicle is made in Hefei. Nio’s two world-class vehicle factories and the manufacturing facilities of over 120 supply chain partners have been an embodiment of Anhui’s vision that is to make the automotive industry its pillar industry and to make Anhui a hub of the NEV industry. Nio’s production of 500,000 vehicles also benefits from the development of new productive forces.

“Nio’s production of 500,000 vehicles is an embodiment of the technology and brand upgrades in China’s automotive industry. Since 2019, Nio has been the top selling brand in China’s premium BEV market with an average transaction price of above RMB 300,000. Premium brands must aspire to pioneer the industry with innovation and to provide products and services with experiences beyond expectations. Nio’s innovation in technologies, services and system capabilities have been recognized by its users and peers,” said William Li, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Nio. “The 500,000th vehicle is a new starting point. Going forward, Nio will continue its unwavering investment into R&D and the charging and swapping network. Through innovative technologies, extraordinary products, beyond-expectation experiences, Nio, as a pioneer in the premium smart EV market, will be recognized by more people.”

SOURCE: Nio