Nio’s new brand, ONVO, to debut on May 15th

Nio announced at the ceremony celebrating the production of 500,000 vehicles that its second brand ONVO will make its global debut on May 15, the International Day of Families.

The brand name ONVO stands for “On Voyage”, and the literal translation of its Chinese name (“Le Dao”) is “Path to Happiness”, representing the brand vision of creating “happiness on every path we travel with family”. Targeting the mainstream family market, ONVO is committed to proving family users the best brand and product experience.

ONVO boasts the mature and reliable systems for design, R&D and manufacturing. Upon its founding, the brand already had a comprehensive sales and service network, and an expansive recharging network which is extremely important to electric vehicles. Born with well-established system capabilities, ONVO is set to satisfy the needs of more family users.

According to the company, ONVO’s first model L60 is a family-centric smart BEV priced around RMB 250,000, in the same segment as Tesla Model Y, and it will redefine the standards of family cars.

SOURCE: Nio