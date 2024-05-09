Solaris at Next Mobility 2024 in Milan presents a hydrogen bus

During the international trade fair Next Mobility, taking place from May 8-10 in Milan, Solaris Bus & Coach is showcasing the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus

During the international trade fair Next Mobility, taking place from May 8-10 in Milan, Solaris Bus & Coach is showcasing the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus. Public transport operators are increasingly opting for hydrogen technology, and the model on display is currently one of the most popular hydrogen buses in Europe.

The international trade fair Next Mobility in Milan focuses on public and collective transport, especially on low- and zero-emission solutions. It is a meeting place for transport operators, vehicle manufacturers and technology suppliers, as well as developers of innovative and sustainable mobility policies.

Solaris is also present at the trade fair and invites visitors to its booth D22 D26 G21 G27 in Fiera Milano hall, where the hydrogen bus – Urbino 12 hydrogen – is showcased. This is the manufacturer’s most popular hydrogen model – over 200 buses of this type are in operation across 10 European countries, including Bolzano and Venice, Italy. Furthermore, the company has an order portfolio for an additional 600 vehicles, to be delivered between 2024 and 2025.

Solaris is a leading European manufacturer of zero-emission buses. In the area of hydrogen buses, the manufacturer is the undisputed leader of the European market, holding nearly half of the market share in this segment.

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen is powered by electricity generated by the latest hydrogen fuel cell technology. The vehicle is equipped with composite hydrogen tanks on the roof, capable of holding 37.5 kg of hydrogen. When fully fueled, the bus can travel up to 600 km (according to the e-SORT 2 test). The showcased vehicle is equipped with CO2 air conditioning with a heat pump, as well as ADAS features such as MirrorEye and Mobileye Shield+.

SOURCE: Solaris