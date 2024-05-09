Bentley: ‘Edition 8’ celebrates the last-of-line Continental GT V8, GTC V8 and Flying Spur V8 in North America

A striking, lavishly specified valediction to Bentley’s remarkable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur

As Bentley prepares to introduce its new Ultra Performance Hybrid electrocharged powertrain, a fitting American swansong has been created in celebration of the powerful and charismatic 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. The Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur ‘Edition 8 ‘ will only be available in North America, and includes many of the most sought-after Mulliner Personal Commissioning options.

Highlights of the Edition 8 models include Blackline specification exterior brightware, striking 22” wheels, in either 5 spoke or 10 spoke design, Comfort Specification seats, Bentley’s acclaimed Rotating Display and contrast stitching. Customers will be able to choose their preferred paint finish from more than 60 colours in Mulliner’s Extended Paint range as part of the package. Another Mulliner Personal Commissioning option, Palm Fluting, gives front and rear seating a distinctive and inviting style, and has never been offered on any mainstream Bentley production model.

Other thoughtful touches include self-levelling wheel badges, LED welcome lamps, and the highly polished, engineered ‘jewel’ filler cap, a feature originally created in response to a customer’s personal commission.

Edition 8 badging can be seen on the fender of the Continental GT and Continental GTC models, while on the Flying Spur the badge is located on the D Pillar. Inside, the Edition 8 motif can be found as an embroidered emblem upon the seat backs as well as engraved on the treadplates.

Customers in the North American market will be able to secure one of the last, and most lavishly equipped, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 models enjoying the exclusivity that the Edition 8 badging confers – with first deliveries due imminently.

Today’s V8 engine

Bentley is retiring its current-generation 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur model lines. Initially this will apply to the UK, Europe and MEAI, while other areas, including North America, will follow later.

While the current engine will live on as part of the Bentayga family, the end of production for Continental and Flying Spur ranges is the next step of Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, with all model lines offering a hybrid variant by 2024. This journey has already begun, with the introduction of the Bentayga and Flying Spur Hybrid models for which demand is exceeding the company’s expectations.

The V8 internal combustion engine has played a key role at the heart of many Bentleys over the last 75 years. The first L-Series V8 engine was introduced in the S2 in 1959, developing 180 bhp. Today’s current-generation V8 produces three times the power with two thirds of the capacity.

Since the 4.0-litre V8’s introduction in 2012, more than 53,000 V8-powered Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur examples have been produced, each one crafted entirely by hand at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

SOURCE: Bentley