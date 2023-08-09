Renewable functional fillers boost vehicle lightweighting

The impending ban of internal combustion engine vehicles in several markets and the subsequent investment in electric mobility are two of the major movements in an industry-scale push for more sustainable transport.

Industry engagement on larger issues is also becoming more nuanced as OEMs take their focus beyond tailpipe emissions. Many are actively exploring circularity as a means to both secure and decarbonise critical material supply chains. However, to create fundamental change, automakers and suppliers will need to simultaneously ‘think big’ and ‘think small’ on material sourcing and composition.