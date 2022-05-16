Will cost challenges thwart the lightweight promise of sustainable biomaterial?

Developments around natural fibre composite material could accelerate the automotive industry’s push for lighter, more sustainable vehicles. Swiss company Bcomp has developed natural fibre-based reinforcement materials for use in a range of interior and exterior vehicle applications, enabling substantial weight savings, dematerialisation, CO2 reductions and more viable end-of-life options compared to standard materials. Initially targeting the winter sports market, it later pivoted to vehicle racing applications and is now applying developments there to road vehicles. The impact on the wider industry’s lightweighting and sustainability journey could be significant.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us