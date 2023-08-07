Is steel the key to realising MaaS vehicle requirements?

Steel has long been favoured as the material of choice in vehicle production for its strength and energy absorption properties. According to the World Steel Association, an average of 900kg of steel is used in every vehicle, primarily in the body structure, panels, doors, and trunk closures, but with a sizeable proportion also in the drivetrain and suspension, and smaller amounts in the wheels, tyres, fuel tank, steering, and braking systems.

But is this the best material for the vehicles of the future? A move to electric drivetrains makes lightweighting increasingly important, prompting interest in alternatives such as aluminium and carbon fibre. Trends towards shared mobility also put new demands on vehicles, which may need to perform for twice the useful length of today’s models, while autonomous driving dramatically changes the traditional vehicle layout. For the steel industry, the pressure is on to prove its relevance in an era of new mobility.