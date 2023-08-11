Will graphene make cars cheaper, lighter, and stronger?

Graphene, 200 times stronger than steel, is a single layer of carbon atoms, tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. Its discovery in 2004 by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov won the pair the Nobel Prize for Physics. Since that find was made at the University of Manchester, it’s apt that the city should be host to a national graphene research and development hub with global links. With numerous carmaker projects already completed or in development, graphene’s multifarious future automotive applications could be guaranteed.