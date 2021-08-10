Fleet management is being overhauled by Big Data, artificial intelligence and the growth of shared and electric vehicles. Automotive World’s latest special report explores how predictive analytics can boost uptime; why the integration of electric vehicles poses new challenges; and why the impact of autonomy should be on the agenda.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Opportunities to disrupt fleet management are on the horizon
- What does electrification mean for delivery fleet management?
- Autonomous fleets need to be embedded into real-world operations
- AI can take fleet utilisation to new levels
- How do you manage a shared fleet?
- CV operators must prepare for next-gen fleet management
- With MaaS, fleet management becomes a team effort
'Special report: Fleet management solutions’ presents insight from:
- Click-Ins
- Driivz
- FABULOS
- Geotab
- Oliver Wyman
- Share Now
- Transmetrics
- UPS
- Via Transportation
- Zonar
