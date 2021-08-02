Opportunities to disrupt fleet management are on the horizon

Any business that controls a group of vehicles will have a fleet management strategy in place. This will ensure vehicles are kept in good condition, are driven safely and efficiently, and if used for commercial purposes, are well utilised.

But with online shopping surging and cities clamping down on traffic congestion and pollution, the job of running a vehicle fleet is becoming increasingly challenging. New technologies and business models are on the way, and some are already changing the way things are done on a day-to-day basis.

Automotive World spoke with Joachim Deinlein, a Partner Oliver Wyman who has more than two decades’ worth of experience in this space, to find out more.

What are the key considerations for any fleet manager, regardless of whether they run a ride-hailing service, a fleet of heavy trucks or self-driving shuttles?