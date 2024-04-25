The BMW Group at the 18th Auto China Beijing 2024

Pioneering BMW Vision Neue Klasse on show for the first time in China

At Auto China 2024 in Beijing, the BMW Group presents the latest progress in its change towards electrification, digitalisation and circularity. World premieres of new BMW and MINI models take centre stage. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse, which heralds the next generation of BMW vehicles, is on show for the first time in China.

„With the NEUE KLASSE, we are carrying BMW into the future: in design, technology and philosophy. It begins already next year when we will release the NEUE KLASSE onto the market. Not with niche models – but starting in our most successful, highest-volume segments,“ says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse signals the start of a new era of individual mobility and provides a glimpse of the BMW brand’s future model generation. It is rich in digital experiences, locally emission-free and circular in the long term to ensure typical BMW driving pleasure for future generations. Production of the Neue Klasse series models will start in 2025, initially at the BMW Group plant in Debrecen and shortly afterwards in China.

The brand’s most popular electric vehicle worldwide is currently the BMW i4, the new version of which will celebrate its world premiere at Auto China 2024. The success of the BMW i4 confirms the BMW Group’s open technology approach, which makes it possible to produce vehicles with purely electric drive systems and highly efficient combustion engines on a common platform. In Beijing, the new BMW i4 will be shown to the public for the first time together with the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé’s combustion engine variants, which have also been further developed.

The world premiere of the MINI Aceman at Auto China 2024 marks the third member of the brand’s new model family. The all-electric crossover model closes the gap between the new MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman.

“What the NEUE KLASSE is to BMW, the New MINI Family is to MINI: the most desirable product range in the history of the brand and the biggest investment we ever made in MINI. At just over four metres long, the Aceman embodies the basic idea of the original, iconic MINI of 1959: progressive design, optimal use of space and a minimal footprint.,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brand and Sales.

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, in short: Auto China, is one of the most important trade fairs in the international automotive industry. The 18th edition of the exhibition, which alternates with Auto Shanghai, will be held under the theme “New Era, New Cars” and will be open to the public from 25 April to 4 May 2024. At the China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing, car manufacturers, suppliers and service providers from all over the world will present their new models, products and technologies. The BMW Group brands will present their current product range on an exhibition area of around 2,000 square metres.

China premiere: The BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse combines the BMW Group’s innovative strength and development expertise in the key future fields of electrification, digitalisation and circularity. A reinterpretation of the brand’s typical design goes hand in hand with the progress embodied by the Vision vehicle. A clear design language reduced to the essentials with generous surfaces and few striking lines creates an almost monolithic body. Characteristic features such as the BMW radiator grille and the Hofmeister kink counter-swing on the C-pillar. are brought into even sharper focus.

In the interior, the next generation of BMW iDrive offers a unique digital user experience that merges the real and virtual worlds. It consistently puts the driver and his needs at the centre. In addition to the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the Central Display, the driver can interact with the vehicle using the innovative BMW Panoramic Vision. For the first time, it projects information across the entire width of the windscreen and is complemented in the Neue Klasse series by the enhanced BMW 3D Head-Up Display. Analogue controls are reduced to a minimum in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

The increased use of secondary raw materials, resource-conserving production methods and all-electric drive with sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology will reduce the CO 2 footprint of the Neue Klasse over the entire life cycle of the vehicles. In order to increase recyclability and take a decisive step towards a circular economy, the variety of materials used has also been reduced. An improved dismantling concept also helps to optimise the recycling of Neue Klasse vehicles.

World premiere: The new BMW i4, the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé.

The appeal of pure electric premium mobility is also being consistently enhanced in the current model range of the BMW brand. The BMW i4 will be available in four model variants on the world’s automotive markets as part of an extensive model revision. The Connected Home Charging Package for intelligent, solar- and load-optimised charging at home will be offered in the first pilot markets. The BMW i4 also offers the Plug & Charge Multi Contract function, which enables charging at fast charging stations without an app or card.

The latest advances in digitalisation are represented by the latest generation of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 8.5, which is available in both the new BMW i4 and the combustion engine models of the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé. With the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, the enhanced BMW iDrive is consistently geared towards operation via touch functions and natural speech. The digital update in the new BMW i4 and the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé is accompanied by a redesign of the instrument panel. New steering wheels, interior trims and seat upholstery add modern accents to the premium ambience of all model variants.

On the exterior, the sporty profile of the premium mid-range models, which are extremely successful with both all-electric and conventional drive systems, has been sharpened by the redesign of the BMW radiator grille and headlights. In conjunction with the optional adaptive LED headlights, all models also feature exclusive laser rear lights. The range of exterior colours for the BMW i4 and the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé has been extended to include the new Cape York Green metallic and Fire Red metallic variants. New aerodynamic 19-inch and 20-inch wheels are also available.

World premiere: the new MINI Aceman.

With its all-electric drive, progressive crossover proportions and innovative digital features, the new MINI Aceman brings fresh impetus to the premium small car segment. It combines the brand’s hallmark agility with creative use of space and high functionality, making it the ideal companion in the city. With four doors and a large tailgate, the MINI Aceman is just over four metres long and offers room for five passengers and plenty of storage space for everyday use and weekend excursions.

As a character in its own right, the MINI Aceman appeals to customers who value the expression of individuality and personality in an urban environment. Its reduced, purist exterior design with clearly defined contours and strong edges is an expression of the new MINI design language “Charismatic Simplicity”.

The intelligent interior concept maximises space by cleverly arranging seats and stowage compartments to make the most of the available room. The expressive and colourful interior design is made possible by the use of high-quality materials and innovative technologies such as the 3D knitting process for the textile surfaces. The MINI Interaction Unit with circular OLED display, MINI Experience Modes and dynamic projections on the dashboard and door sills provide a holistic user experience of light, motion, interaction and sound.

SOURCE: BMW Group