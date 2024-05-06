Volvo Cars’ global sales up 27 per cent in April

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 65,838 cars, up 27 per cent compared to the same period last year

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 65,838 cars, up 27 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by a strong performance in Europe as well as the company’s fully electric small SUV, the EX30.

The company’s electrified models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, grew 53 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold during April. The share of fully electric cars constituted 26 per cent for the month.

The total sales for the period of January through April amounted to 214,914 cars globally, an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period 2023.

“This performance demonstrates we are making good progress on our guidance of retail sales growth of at least 15 per cent for the full year 2024,” said Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars. “I am also happy to see the positive reception from EX30 customers as we ramp up deliveries of the car, as well as the continued growth of our electrified models. This reinforces our confidence in the strength of our balanced portfolio of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid cars.”

In Europe, sales soared to 34,238 cars for April, up 65 per cent compared to the same period last year. The new EX30 emerged as the company’s best-selling model in the region, contributing to a 76 per cent increase in the sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models compared to the same period last year. The share of electrified models accounted for 67 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during April.

Sales in the US saw a 10 per cent increase in April, totaling 10,604 cars. This growth was mainly driven by an 89 per cent increase in plug-in hybrid car sales.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 12,221 cars, down 3 per cent compared to April in 2022. Sales of electrified models stood at 1,062 sold cars, a decrease of 16 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In April, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,542 cars (2023: 16,658), followed by the XC40, with total sales of 15,139 cars (2023: 13,740) and the EX30 at 9,730 cars (2023: 0).

April April Jan-Apr Jan-Apr 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Europe 34238 20804 65% 123908 93475 33% Electrified models 22 952 13 016 76% 77 771 58 071 34% – Fully electric 13 880 5 428 156% 45 117 26 475 70% – Plug-in hybrid 9 072 7 588 20% 32 654 31 596 3% Mild hybrids/ICE 11 286 7 788 45% 46 137 35 404 30% China 12221 12543 -3% 50179 49000 2% Electrified models 1062 1260 -16% 3 505 5090 -31% – Fully electric 458 342 34% 1 125 1 268 -11% – Plug-in hybrid 604 918 -34% 2 380 3 822 -38% Mild hybrids/ICE 11159 11283 -1% 46674 43910 6% US 10604 9611 10% 41555 36094 15% Electrified models 3334 2946 13% 11422 10657 7% – Fully electric 328 1 356 -76% 1 298 4 138 -69% – Plug-in hybrid 3 006 1 590 89% 10 124 6 519 55% Mild hybrids/ICE 7 270 6 665 9% 30 133 25 437 18% Other 8 775 9 018 -3% 32 883 36 345 -10% Electrified models 4 175 3 406 23% 13 820 14 213 -3% – Fully electric 2 424 1 704 42% 7 721 7 018 10% – Plug-in hybrid 1 751 1 702 3% 6 099 7 195 -15% Mild hybrids/ICE 4 600 5 612 -18% 19 063 22 132 -14% Total 65 838 51 976 27% 248 525 214 914 16% Electrified models 31 523 20 628 53% 106 518 88 031 21% – Fully electric 17 090 8 830 94% 55 261 38 899 42% – Plug-in hybrid 14 433 11 798 22% 51 257 49 132 4% Mild hybrids/ICE 34 315 31 348 9% 142 007 126 883 12%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars