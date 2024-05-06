Mercedes-Benz Trucks sends eActros 600 on most extensive test run in the company’s history

Two near-series prototypes of the battery-electric long-haul truck are going on tour

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning for this summer the most extensive test run in the history of the company – with its new electric flagship eActros 600. The intention is for two near-series prototypes of the battery-electric long-haul truck to travel across more than 20 European countries, each completing more than 13,000 kilometers with 40 tons total towing weight. With this venture, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is pursuing the objective of gaining extensive experience on a wide range of routes in different topographies and climate zones with an eye on energy consumption. The manufacturer intends to then share these findings with interested customers. Secondly, Mercedes-Benz Trucks wants to use the tour to prove that the eActros 600 makes purely battery-electric, transnational long-distance haulage possible in Europe. For instance, the intention is to charge the batteries exclusively at public charging stations. Even if the building up of a seamless public truck charging infrastructure is still imperative for the further market ramp-up for e-trucks, the trip dubbed “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024” is intended to send a positive signal to all parties involved. The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours[1] and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house, enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers[2] without intermediate charging.

Dr. Christof Weber, Head of Global Testing Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We have put various prototypes of the eActros 600 through their paces over the last few years. Whether in the North of Finland or the South of Spain, the vehicle has long proven what it can do. With series development, we are now on the finishing straight. The ‘eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024’ enables us to send out a clear message a few months prior to the launch of series production: We are firmly convinced that the two eActros 600 prototypes will master extremely well this enormous feat of strength involving the most extensive test run by Mercedes-Benz Trucks to date.”

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “There is very great customer interest in the eActros 600. Since the start of sales at the end of last year, we have already recorded more than 1,000 firm orders, and have reached a four-digit figure with letters of intent, too. This is all the more impressive in light of the fact that the customer demonstrator vehicles will not start out until the second half of the year. The vehicle has already convinced many customers in advance.”

Fagerman continues: “With the ‘eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024’, we are placing our focus on expanding our expertise in the areas of consumption and deployment options of the e-truck under a wide range of conditions, allowing us to provide our customers with even sounder consulting services. In addition, we intend to inform decision-makers in politics and the energy sector as well as the general public about the possibilities provided by battery-electric drives in the long-haul segment, and in this way further boost the momentum in building up the necessary infrastructure.”

The eActros 600 European Testing Tour is scheduled to start in Frankfurt/Main on June 11 and is planned to be accompanied by communication activities. Unofficially, the tour will already begin the day before at Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ site in Wörth am Rhein and at Daimler Truck AG’s headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning to present further details such as the route in connection with the start of the tour.

E-tour experience across Europe with the eActros 300/400

Last year already, Mercedes-Benz Trucks performed a sales tour across Europe in connection with the eActros 300/400 for heavy-duty distribution transport. Three e-trucks each traveled more than 5,000 kilometers across Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium. In total, Mercedes-Benz Trucks Sales held 14 customer events with more than 1,500 guests and 1,250 test drives.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck