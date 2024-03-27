Robotic charging is at the intersection between EVs and AVs

While the modern automotive industry is shaped by many important trends, electrification and automation are two of the largest. By 2030, the global electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to be worth US$1.6tr, according to Fortune Business Insights, while Precedence Research forecasts that autonomous vehicles (AVs) will reach US$1.3tr. But to what extent are the futures of these technologies interconnected?

That is the question Crijn Bouman, Chief Executive of autonomous EV charging solution provider Rocsys, asked himself in 2016. “I founded one of the first DC fast charging companies, Epyon, in 2005. It was bought by ABB six years later, and I stayed there for a time as head of the product line. When one of our clients demonstrated AV technology to me, I realised it was the future.” He co-created Rocsys in 2019.

“EVs and AVs are the two massive trends in mobility, driven by problems like climate change, population density in cities, etc. But infrastructure isn’t ready to support either,” he states. Subsequently, Rocsys’ mission is not only to solve e-mobility’s charger efficiency issues through automation, but also to prepare an ecosystem that can optimise self-driving EV fleets.