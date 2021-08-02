What does electrification mean for delivery fleet management?

From a total cost of ownership (TCO) perspective, electric vehicles (EV) are starting to make sense in the short-haul and delivery sectors. A 2021 study from FTI Consulting concluded that battery electric short-haul could be level with diesel TCO as early as 2023, and according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, electric vans could reach parity with gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2026. These are crucial developments for the short-haul and delivery segments. Without affordable and reliable electric options, players could find their bottom lines under threat from increasingly stringent regulations on local emissions and inner-city operation, as authorities embrace sustainable, more human-centric practices.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us