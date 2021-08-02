What does electrification mean for delivery fleet management?

From a total cost of ownership (TCO) perspective, electric vehicles (EV) are starting to make sense in the short-haul and delivery sectors. A 2021 study from FTI Consulting concluded that battery electric short-haul could be level with diesel TCO as early as 2023, and according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, electric vans could reach parity with gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2026. These are crucial developments for the short-haul and delivery segments. Without affordable and reliable electric options, players could find their bottom lines under threat from increasingly stringent regulations on local emissions and inner-city operation, as authorities embrace sustainable, more human-centric practices.