How do you manage a shared fleet?

Traditional fleets—whether comprised of trucks, taxis or delivery vans—have always been able to rely on drivers to assist in fleet management. Whilst nobody with a working knowledge of fleet management challenges would ever deem the task an easy one, a driver on the ground does simplify things: in the event of a problem, the driver can attempt to remove the vehicle from harm’s way, provide fleet managers with much-needed updates, and in fortunate cases, take care of the problem themselves.