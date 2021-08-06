With MaaS, fleet management becomes a team effort

The impact of digitalisation and Big Data is re-shaping fleet management. Vehicles have become roaming connected devices and machine learning programmes can now produce insight that might otherwise be unobtainable. This is helping to ensure that mobility fleets are well utilised, but also well integrated within existing transportation networks. And where fleet managers may once have operated independently, a growing number are now working alongside city planners.

Via Transportation is one architect of the shift toward data-driven fleet management, and recently made a series of acquisitions to bulk out its capabilities. In October 2020 it acquired Fleetonomy, a specialist in last-mile delivery logistics, and in March 2021 snapped up Remix, a start-up that had been working with cities on multimodal transportation planning. The aim is to optimise on-demand and fixed transit services all under one roof.

Chris Snyder, Via Transportation’s European Chief Executive, says that optimising fleets depends on