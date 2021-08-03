AI can take fleet utilisation to new levels

Vehicle downtime is the enemy of any commercial fleet and can be brought on by sudden mechanical failures or simply poor planning. This has long been an accepted as part and parcel of the job, but data analytics programmes are changing things. If vehicles can diagnose issues before they even arise, fleets will experience a dramatic shift in uptime and unexpected repair bills can be limited or avoided altogether.

Predictive maintenance is already prevalent in manufacturing to ensure lines remain operational, avoiding costly downtime and delayed deliveries. It remains relatively early days