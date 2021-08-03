Autonomous fleets need to be embedded into real-world operations

Developing a vehicle capable of driving unassisted on public roads has proven a monumental task for even the automotive industry’s most technologically advanced and well-backed stakeholders. Scale this up to a fleet of hundreds or potentially thousands of autonomous vehicles (AVs), all reliant on the same cellular networks and real-time information, and the task appears even more daunting. However, if the industry is to achieve Vision Zero—a future free of vehicular injuries and deaths—it’s a challenge that must be conquered.