An electric vehicle (EV) battery must hold a huge amount of energy to ensure consumers can drive as fast and as far as they need. However, storing this amount of energy in such a confined space will always result in significant safety concerns. For EVs to be adopted en masse, battery safety must be mastered.

There are numerous avenues to consider, but the overarching line is that battery safety must be considered right from the drawing board and through a vehicle’s useable life. A slip up at any stage poses a significant threat to road user safety and EV reputation.

In this report:

'Special report: Electric vehicle battery safety’ presents insight from: