An electric vehicle (EV) battery must hold a huge amount of energy to ensure consumers can drive as fast and as far as they need. However, storing this amount of energy in such a confined space will always result in significant safety concerns. For EVs to be adopted en masse, battery safety must be mastered.
There are numerous avenues to consider, but the overarching line is that battery safety must be considered right from the drawing board and through a vehicle’s useable life. A slip up at any stage poses a significant threat to road user safety and EV reputation.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Ensuring EV battery safety is a constant juggling act
- Talent shortage poses EV battery manufacturing questions
- BMS can offer detailed EV battery safety insight
- EV battery fires demand proactive strategies
- EV battery recalls: more smoke than fire?
- Simulation and non-intrusive testing could improve EV battery safety
- Cooling solutions pivotal as EV market heats up
'Special report: Electric vehicle battery safety’ presents insight from:
- Global Zero Emission Vehicle Solutions
- Horiba Mira
- IDTechEx
- Insurance Institute of Highway Safety
- McKinsey
- Metis Engineering
- StoreDot
- Shell
- University College London
