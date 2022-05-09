Ensuring EV battery safety is a constant juggling act

Electrification is to play a major role in the automotive industry’s decarbonisation efforts. And though electric vehicle (EV) buyers have many concerns over switching from gasoline or diesel powertrains, one particular worry is the safety of EV batteries. Though there is little evidence to suggest that a battery powertrain is any more dangerous than a fossil fuel equivalent, the industry must get to grip on this maturing tech as quickly as possible to quell any potential consumer discontent.

Though now a Partner at McKinsey, Evan Horetsky has vast experience in EV battery safety. Having worked at Tesla in designing its various Gigafactories, his resume also features a stint at Koenigsegg as the supercar manufacturer’s Chief Industrialisation Officer. Speaking with Automotive World, he detailed his perspective on the industry’s current EV battery concerns.