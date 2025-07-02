Seoul Semiconductor: World’s no.1 technology targets EV and autonomous vehicle markets

Seoul Semiconductor, global no.1 in LED backlight, begins supplying mini LED for automotive displays from May

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), the world’s No. 1 company in LED backlight, announced on July 2nd that its proprietary No-wire technology, WICOP, has been supplied to the automotive market in the form of Mini LED displays since May. As the world’s first No-wire LED technology, WICOP has already proven its performance across various applications—including smartphones, TVs, lighting, and automotive headlamps. Recognized for its superior brightness and durability even in extreme automotive environments, WICOP has now officially entered the automotive display market.

The No-wire WICOP technology applied to Mini LED enables ultra-slim display designs, making it ideal for full array local dimming. This allows for deeper contrast and higher brightness, delivering full support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) in automotive displays. With a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, the display ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, while also reducing power consumption to improve overall vehicle energy efficiency. In addition, WICOP offers exceptional durability, maintaining stable performance under vibrations and high-temperature conditions typical of driving environments—making it an optimal solution for automotive displays. Furthermore, it is up to 25% more cost-effective than OLED, offering outstanding economic value.

Building on its proven technology and reliability, Seoul Semiconductor is actively strengthening its patent rights for WICOP as global adoption continues to expand. The company has secured legal victories in 9 countries, leading to injunctions, recalls, and disposal orders against unauthorized use of its WICOP technology—further validating its technological leadership and intellectual property on a global scale.

Yong-Hyuk Lee, Executive Vice President of Global IT Sales at Seoul Semiconductor, stated, “As autonomous driving becomes more widespread and vehicles evolve into living and working spaces, the importance of in-vehicle displays is growing rapidly. WICOP not only delivers superior visibility and energy efficiency, but also offers strong patent protection—further strengthening its position beyond displays and into the broader automotive market.”

SOURCE: Seoul Semiconductor