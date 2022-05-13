Cooling solutions pivotal as EV market heats up

Cooling solutions make a pivotal contribution to the safety and performance of electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Several recent innovations on this front promise significant advances in range, charging, longevity and preventing thermal runaway.

As the name suggests, all cooling solutions address problems from overheating and help maintain a safe operating temperature. Li-ion chemistry is favoured for its high energy density compared to other battery alternatives, but mechanical stress or overheating can deteriorate the integrity of battery cells. If that happens, anodic and cathodic material can make contact, setting off an immediate exothermic chemical reaction. That can then generate more heat, leading to a thermal runaway of the cell as well as increased pressure.