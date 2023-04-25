Today’s automakers are transitioning for a connected, clean and increasingly automated future. These trends are pushing vehicle development in new directions. With batteries instead of engines and cabins designed for co-pilots rather than full-time drivers, the rulebook needs to be rewritten. From luxury and mass market passenger cars to electric trucks to public buses, designers across the spectrum face new challenges and new opportunities in this emerging paradigm. Moving forward, digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly important role both within the design process and the user experience.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Car designers must lead the conversation on AI
- Digital tools enable new interpretation of luxury experience
- Audi imagines four-dimensional virtual cabin designs
- EV and AV tech advances lessen design limitations
- SUVs uniquely positioned to realise a new mobility vision
- Buses merit “completely new design language”
- Electric truck architecture enters new design frontier
‘Special report: Designing the vehicle of the future’ presents insight from:
- Aehra
- Audi
- Frank Stephenson Design
- North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE)
- Novelis
- Ree Automotive
- Roland Berger
- Xpeng
- Yanfeng
- Zitto Motors
