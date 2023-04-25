Designing the vehicle of the future

This Automotive World report considers how vehicle design is evolving in response to technology advances and consumer preferences

Special report: Designing the vehicle of the future

Today’s automakers are transitioning for a connected, clean and increasingly automated future. These trends are pushing vehicle development in new directions. With batteries instead of engines and cabins designed for co-pilots rather than full-time drivers, the rulebook needs to be rewritten. From luxury and mass market passenger cars to electric trucks to public buses, designers across the spectrum face new challenges and new opportunities in this emerging paradigm. Moving forward, digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly important role both within the design process and the user experience.

In this report:

Special report: Designing the vehicle of the future’ presents insight from: 

  • Aehra
  • Audi
  • Frank Stephenson Design
  • North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE)
  • Novelis
  • Ree Automotive
  • Roland Berger
  • Xpeng
  • Yanfeng
  • Zitto Motors

