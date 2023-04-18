Car designers must lead the conversation on AI

While artificial intelligence (AI) is being conspicuously used to develop self-driving cars and enhanced vehicle diagnostics, its potential to transform vehicle design is more subtle. However, its impact could be substantial.

Automakers can invest around US$1bn in the initial design of a car and up to US$3bn on redesigns, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan. It also found that product aesthetics was linked to 60% of automotive purchase decisions. Few would disagree that attractive designs help sell cars, but how could using AI streamline the design process without losing quality, while also saving money and transforming industry R&D?