Car designers must lead the conversation on AI

While artificial intelligence (AI) is being conspicuously used to develop self-driving cars and enhanced vehicle diagnostics, its potential to transform vehicle design is more subtle. However, its impact could be substantial.
Automakers can invest around US$1bn in the initial design of a car and up to US$3bn on redesigns, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan. It also found that product aesthetics was linked to 60% of automotive purchase decisions. Few would disagree that attractive designs help sell cars, but how could using AI streamline the design process without losing quality, while also saving money and transforming industry R&D?
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes