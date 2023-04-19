Audi imagines four-dimensional virtual cabin designs

Since November 2022, Audi has been including virtual reality (VR) add-ons for select models, such as the e-tron. The company’s ‘Motorverse’, developed in partnership with extended reality entertainment firm holoride, features both passive and active content that reacts in real-time to the vehicle’s motion.

In January 2023, the German automaker provided an insight into its vision for the future of VR-inflected cabin designs with the 'activesphere' concept car. The electric vehicle (EV) integrates a new operating concept—Audi Dimension—that emphasises mixed reality (MR) through an optical headset.