Automotive can lead the spatial computing revolution

As the automotive industry increasingly borrows from and collaborates with Big Tech, the desire to create a ‘smartphone on wheels’ is frequently cited. There are many logical reasons for choosing this paradigm, but among the most important is that smartphones represent highly familiar technology for new Gen Z customers. As this generation of tech-focused digital natives gradually becomes automakers’ core demographic, vehicle features will need to reflect their expectations. Indeed, a specific focus on digital technology and connectivity is already set to see the Chinese industry take the lead in defining the luxury segment globally.

However, Nils Wollny, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of in-vehicle extended reality entertainment company holoride, believes the smartphone is already an outdated model: “Smartphones are nearly 20 years old; talking about them like they’re new makes no sense.” Instead, Wollny tells Automotive World that the industry is entering a new era entirely—one not defined by screens at all.